Mehaffie ready for new role as state representative

Published Date Written by Eric Wise



Tom Mehaffie said he is excited to embark on his career as a state representative, following his election to the state House of Representatives representing the 106th District.



Mehaffie won the 2016 primary election against Jonathan Keeler of Derry Township. Mehaffie was unopposed Nov. 8 in the general election, which he won with 21,836 votes, according to the unofficial Dauphin County results.





As a new member of the General Assembly, Mehaffie begins his work as a representative-elect Dec. 1, as do all freshman representatives, including 12 Republicans and 10 Democrats this year. They will be sworn in Jan. 2, 2017.





There are parallels to Mehaffie’s years in business, in which he has owned and managed Breski’s Beverage in Swatara Township since 1993.





“It’s the same thing as my business with customer service — a focus on constituent service,” he said of being an effective state representative.





“First of all, I am hoping to continue and grow upon great constituent service,” Mehaffie said. “John Payne did a great job, and I want to continue building on that.”





He said he would like to acclimate himself to his role as a representative before discussing any specific goals.





Payne, a former commissioner in Dauphin County, did not run for re-election after seven terms. The 106th District includes Middletown, Royalton, Hummelstown, Conewago Township, Derry Township, Lower Swatara Township and part of Swatara Township.





“I am so lucky to represent this area,” Mehaffie said. The tourism of Hershey, a top-notch hospital at the Hershey Medical Center and many other businesses make the district special, he said.





Mehaffie said in his new job, he will look to work with and in support of Dauphin County and all the municipalities of the district. He plans to keep the staff and location of the district office the same as he takes the reins from Payne.





Mehaffie said that when was campaigning and enjoying the chance to meet the people of the 106th District, he was often asked if he would continue Payne’s annual veterans breakfast, and his response was “absolutely.”





Payne’s concealed carry firearms and handgun safety courses are “very well-attended,” Mehaffie said, indicating he would like to continue providing that type of program. He said he would consider hosting a town hall or town hall conference call with constituents.





“I am going to look for other venues for our constituents,” he said, in reference to other programs during the year.





As a state representative, Mehaffie will leave his post as the president of the Lower Swatara Township board of commissioners.





Following Mehaffie’s verbal resignation during the Nov. 16 township meeting, each of the four commissioners thanked him for his service and dedication to the township over his seven years as a commissioner. Commissioner Laddie Springer said that he had great respect for his leadership, and said that although they sometimes disagreed, “We always parted as friends.”





“I will truly miss the people of Lower Swatara Township, the staff and my fellow commissioners,” he said. “I am honored and privileged to have been able to serve the residents of the township.”





In his new post, Mehaffie said he will still be there for those residents.





“People know they can reach me for help, including all the municipalities in the district,” he said.



